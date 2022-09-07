NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after being hit by a car in a hit and run crash Saturday on Gallatin Pike South in Madison.

Metro police said the crash happened on Gallatin Pike South just south of Madison Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation reveals Mark Blair, 76, was crossing Gallatin Pike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a black Nissan Maxima, which fled the scene after the crash, according to police.

Blair was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.