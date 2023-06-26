NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Edgehill area late Sunday night.
On Sunday, June 25, just before 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue to respond to reports of a shooting.
According to Metro police, one man was shot outside and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It remains unknown if any suspects were taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.