NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old has died following a shooting that occurred in the Edgehill area late Friday night.

On Friday, May 12, around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue South to respond to a shooting call.

According to Metro police, at the scene officers located 21-year-old Deshawn Talley on the back porch of a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses allegedly told officers they heard gunfire coming from 14th Avenue that sounded like fireworks.

Metro police are currently pursuing active leads in the deadly shooting. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.