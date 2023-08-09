NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the breezeway of a Madison apartment complex Tuesday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Falcon View Apartments on E. Palestine Avenue.

Authorities said the victim was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he died. The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the man.

No additional details have been released about the incident.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.