NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a Thursday night crash in North Nashville that left one person dead.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the 1700 block of Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Authorities said a man, who they believe was intoxicated, tried to get into a parked vehicle with the driver inside.

Another man, trying to be a good Samaritan, got the allegedly drunk man off the vehicle, but the driver hit the good Samaritan while attempting to get away, police reported.

According to officials, the good Samaritan died, the allegedly drunk man ran off, and the driver stayed at the scene. As of this writing, the driver is not facing any charges in connection with the incident.

No additional details have been shared about this deadly crash.