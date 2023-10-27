NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is a city under construction.

Everywhere you look, there’s a crane or a bulldozer with a construction crew to match. However, the people who build our city sometimes find themselves in dangerous situations.

A 20-year-old man recently died while working on the roof of Glencliff High School in Antioch. While loved ones gathered for a vigil Friday night, the showing turned into a call for action.

“The Central Labor Council extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of Dennis Ba Che,” said Ethan Link with the Southwest Laborer’s District Council.

Investigators with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) were called to the school along Antioch Pike on Thursday, Oct. 12 to determine the circumstances that lead to the worker’s death.

“He was only 20 years old; he could have gone to this school just a couple of years ago, and we have to do more for these workers,” said Charley Rodriguez, who attended the vigil. “This is not the first construction death in Nashville’s recent history, and we believe that, tragically, it may not be the last.”

Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda (District 30) identified the victim as Denis Geovani Ba Ché, who she said died after he fell from the school’s roof. During the vigil, she urged workers who attended to learn their rights while on the job.

“Your life and safety matter. You are not just a worker in the city, but the heartbeat of it. The rights that you all have cannot be taken away. Learn your rights, and let’s make sure nothing like this happens again,” she said.

Also in attendance was Councilmember At-Large Delishia Porterfield, who had told News 2 in a statement earlier this month, “We have to protect workers, hold contractors accountable, AND push to do business with high roads contractors.”

“We can and we must fight to hold contractors to account for more than dollars and more than deadlines,” Link said to the crowd. “We will join with anybody who’s ready to say, ‘Not one more.'”