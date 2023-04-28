NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after being shot on Briley Parkway Friday evening.

According to Metro police, a man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway at around 5 p.m. After the shooting, the man got off Briley Parkway and onto Karen Drive near Envious Lane before being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The man has since died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.