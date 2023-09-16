NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle in a neighborhood off Brick Church Pike late Friday evening.

Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Moonlight Drive on Friday, Sept.15 just after 6 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting that had occurred.

Upon arrival, police found 22-year-old Kyle Martin Jr. inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities reported Martin’s vehicle crashed into cars that were parked nearby after the shooting. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

At this time, Metro police are investigating whether a potential drug-motive is connected to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or potential suspects, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.