NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has died after he was hit by a car Sunday morning.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 10:45 a.m. on Murfreesboro Pike near Philfre Court.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Murfreesboro Pike when police said the man, who was trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk, went into the Jeep’s lane.

Investigators said the driver veered left onto the grass median to try and avoid hitting the man, but was unsuccessful.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the Jeep showed no signs of impairment and stayed at the scene until law enforcement arrived, according to police.