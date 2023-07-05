NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives are following leads in Nashville’s third deadly shooting from the Fourth of July.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle, located in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike. The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

According to witnesses, a group of males approached Harris before approximately seven of them allegedly opened fire him while he was standing next to his vehicle.

Authorities said the suspects — one of whom appeared to be shooting a rifle — left the scene in three separate vehicles.

Officers told News 2 as many as 100 rounds may have been fired in this incident.

As of Wednesday, July 5, the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, officials said. No additional details have been released about this incident.

If you have any information about Tuesday evening’s deadly shooting, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.