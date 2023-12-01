NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was seriously injured in a fight at a South Nashville apartment early Friday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment on Whispering Hills Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Officers at the scene said there was a big fight inside a unit involving at least four people and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.