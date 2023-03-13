NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured late Sunday night in the Trinity Hills area.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Youngs Lane just before midnight in response to a shooting call at residence.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

At the scene, officers reportedly located a man inside the home who had been shot.

According to Metro police, the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but officials say his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officials say an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately released.