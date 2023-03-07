NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting late Monday night in East Nashville.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 1003 block of Douglas Avenue.

According to Metro police, a male victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Officials say a suspect is not in custody at this time, but officers are speaking with witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.