NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically wounded when he was stabbed outside a Donelson motel late Thursday night.

He was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind a maintenance shed at the Days Inn on Percy Priest Drive.

Metro police reported the victim and another man were drinking and got into an argument. The victim was stabbed and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspected stabber ran away and investigators are working to locate him.

No additional information was immediately released.