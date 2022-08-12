NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically wounded when he was stabbed outside a Donelson motel late Thursday night.
He was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind a maintenance shed at the Days Inn on Percy Priest Drive.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported the victim and another man were drinking and got into an argument. The victim was stabbed and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The suspected stabber ran away and investigators are working to locate him.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.