NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically injured after a home invasion at a Madison apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a shooting at an apartment on Forrest Park Road around 8:15 p.m.

Metro police reported a man was working on his vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex when he was approached by four Black men.

The suspects reportedly demanded the victim’s belongings and at least one of the suspects forced their way inside the apartment, according to Metro police. The victim’s girlfriend was inside and the victim was brought up to the apartment as the suspects continued to demand additional property.

Investigators said the victim’s girlfriend then ran from the apartment and the victim was shot one time. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The suspects fled the apartment in a maroon sedan.

No additional information was immediately released.