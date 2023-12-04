NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man sustained critical injuries after a fight led to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a gas station, according to Metro police.

The shooting took place Sunday, Dec. 3 near the Kwik Sak located in the 4100 block of Clarksville Pike.

According officers at the scene, the shooting stemmed from a fight. Authorities reported that at least one man was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

It remains unclear how many individuals were involved or if any arrests have been made.

No other information was released.