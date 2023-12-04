NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man sustained critical injuries after a fight led to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a gas station, according to Metro police.
The shooting took place Sunday, Dec. 3 near the Kwik Sak located in the 4100 block of Clarksville Pike.
According officers at the scene, the shooting stemmed from a fight. Authorities reported that at least one man was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries.
It remains unclear how many individuals were involved or if any arrests have been made.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.