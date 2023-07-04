NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man sustained critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle overnight in East Nashville.
The crash happened at the intersection of Shelby Avenue and South 6th Street just after midnight on Tuesday, July 4.
Metro police reported two people were crossing the road when one of the pedestrians was struck by a vehicle. Officers said the male pedestrian sustained critical injuries in the crash but is expected to survive.
The driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to be speeding prior to the crash, according to Metro police.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.