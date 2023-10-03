NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after his gun accidentally discharged while driving in the Midtown area.

Metro police were sent to the 1500 block of Charlotte Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting call on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

At the scene, officers discovered a car that had crashed near the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nashville Midtown.

The driver allegedly told officers that his gun accidentally discharged while he was driving, which caused him to run off the roadway and crash into a light post.

Authorities reported that the man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

No other information was released.