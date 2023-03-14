NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man previously convicted of murder is now facing weapons and drugs charges in Nashville.

According an arrest report, Metro police pulled over Martae Fordham Monday at Briley Parkway and Interstate 40 on accusations of speeding. It was after Hermitage detectives were conducting surveillance at the Fiddler’s Inn on Music Valley Drive and suspected Fordham was involved in a narcotics transaction.

Metro police reported the 38-year-old later admitted that he sold drugs to a woman officers initially spotted getting into his car.

During the traffic stop, police said they learned Fordham had no drivers license and was convicted of second degree murder in Michigan back in 2005. The report stated that Fordham told police he had a gun in the vehicle and they found it — a loaded 9mm Glock 26.

Officers also found he had 15 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of crack cocaine, and almost 2 dozen oxycodone pills along with $1,445 in cash consistent with street level narcotics sales, according to an affidavit.

Fordham was booked into the Metro jail on five charges, including Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His total bond was set at $95,000.