NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man convicted of homicide nearly 12 years ago is back behind bars following a police chase in which officers said he tried to pull out a handgun.

The chase began early Sunday morning after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department spotted a white Dodge caravan with a license plate registered to another vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers followed the Dodge caravan from a gas station on Hamilton Road into the Cumberland View apartments and tried to stop the driver on Dowlan Street. However, police said the driver and a passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon Dewayne Smith, bailed out of the car.

While chasing the driver, officers saw Smith try to pull a firearm out of his waistband before he fell and dropped the weapon on the ground, according to the affidavit. Officers then tackled Smith.

He resisted arrest until additional officers arrived and were able to place him in handcuffs, police reported. While detained, the affidavit said police found a black draw string bag in Smith’s front pocket that contained multiple drugs.

Police reportedly found two bags containing 6.94 grams of cocaine, four Xanax pills and five ecstasy tablets. Five more ecstasy tablets were later found on the passenger side floorboard of the Dodge caravan, police reported.

Police also recovered the weapon Smith is believed to have dropped. According to the affidavit, it was a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Smith is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his previous charges.

According to court records, Smith was convicted of a homicide in 2011 — two years after the incident, which occurred in Nov. 2009. He also has previous drug-related convictions, including possession of cocaine.

Smith was booked into jail Sunday on charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 1 substance and possession of cocaine.

As of Monday, he was being held in jail on a $46,500 bond.