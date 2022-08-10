NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man convicted for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018 was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison.

The Department of Justice says 32-year-old Herbert Marsh was sentenced Wednesday morning after being convicted by a federal jury last year on charges of conspiracy, robbery, theft, possession of stolen firearms, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, and witness tampering.

Two others also charged in the robbery, 28-year-old James Horton and 32-year-old Hakeem Mannie, previously pleaded guilty to the charges. Mannie was sentenced in January 2019 to 176 months in prison, while Horton was sentenced in August 2021 to 64 months in prison.

On June 26, 2018, the trio robbed Music City Pawn on Nolensville Pike, taking 11 guns and nearly $8,000 in cash. They went into the store wearing masks and gloves and one was armed with a handgun equipped with an extended magazine and a weapon-mounted light.

The men ordered two employees to the ground and bound them with cable, while another employee was dragged to the back of the store and ordered to open the safe.

After taking the guns and money, the men fled the store in a U-Haul van.

Metro police officers later stopped a BMW at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and Rosa Parks Boulevard for a traffic violation. Horton was identified as the driver and Mannie and Marsh were identified as two of the three passengers.

Police also recovered five stolen guns from the vehicle, four of which were taken during the robbery at Music City Pawn. The U-Haul van was recovered at Marsh’s sister’s house.

“I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecution team for taking these violent offenders off of our streets and out of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “Our efforts to drive down violent crime will continue unabated as we will work diligently with our law enforcement partners to hold dangerous criminals accountable.”