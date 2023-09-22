NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was convicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on multiple armed robbery and firearms offenses connected to incidents from nearly five years ago.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), within 40 minutes on Halloween night 2018, Terrell Stevenson robbed a Dollar General store — where he pointed a semi-automatic pistol at a clerk’s head — and a Mapco gas station in Nashville.

Stevenson and his accomplice were reportedly arrested by police officers after fleeing from a traffic stop.

In January 2020, officials said a federal grand jury charged Stevenson with two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

More than three years later, on Thursday, Sept. 20, Stevenson, now 34 years old, was convicted, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The DOJ said Stevenson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years, and up to life, in federal prison. He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2024.

This case was reportedly investigated by the FBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department.