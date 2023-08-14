NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man injured in an early Monday morning shooting in a neighborhood near downtown Nashville claims that he was caught in the crossfire.

Metro police were called to 185 University Court near the Tony Sudekum Apartments just after 2 a.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the hip area. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The man allegedly told officers that he was hanging out in the area when two individuals started to shoot.

Authorities reported the man claimed he was caught in the crossfire and struck in the hip area.

An investigation into the shooting remains underway. Metro police said no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately provided.