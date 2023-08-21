NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing a felony weapon charge after police said he pulled a gun and threatened a bus driver after he was denied a free ride in Nashville.

The incident occurred in the area of Lafayette Street and Division Street on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Metro police responded to the area after receiving reports regarding a person with a weapon. At the scene, a MTA bus driver told officers that he was threatened by a man that he usually gives free rides.

An arrest report states that the man — identified as 22-year-old Norrea Dunn — became angry with the bus driver after he was told that he would no longer receive free rides.

The bus driver told officers Dunn began chasing the bus with a gun after being told that he was not allowed on. Witnesses, who were on the bus, confirmed the driver’s account of events, telling officers that they saw Dunn holding a gun in his hand and yelling as the bus pulled away.

Metro police reported that Dunn allegedly threatened to shoot the driver with the gun. The bus driver was able to safely pull away and call police, according to an arrest report.

Officers later located a man matching the suspect description walking in the area. He was taken into custody and admitted that he got into a verbal altercation with a bus driver, but officers were unable to find a gun.

Further investigation revealed that the man had an outstanding warrant and was positively identified as Norrea Dunn by a photo ID.

An arrest affidavit revealed that officers later learned Dunn was seen handing off the gun to a woman who fled the scene before police arrived. The unidentified woman was not located.

Dunn was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in Metro Jail on a $15,500 bond.