NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 44-year-old man was charged after he was accused of pointing a gun at people and cursing at them on Broadway Sunday night.

The victim flagged down officers around 10:30 p.m. after the incident happened near the corner of Fifth Avenue North and Broadway.

She told officers a man wearing a baggy sweatshirt was waving an “old style” black revolver at her and other people while cursing at them, according to an arrest warrant.

She then fled from the man and called police once she was in a safer area. Officers searched the area and found a person matching the suspect’s description, identified as Jamar Love. She reportedly confirmed Love was the suspect during a field “show up.”

Metro police reported no firearm was found on Love’s person or in the immediate area of the incident.

Love was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony aggravated assault. His bond was set at $15,000.