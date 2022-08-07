NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication stemming from a deadly crash Saturday evening that killed his passenger.

Metro police say 21-year-old Jesus Ledezma-Trejo was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck west in the 200 block of Wallace Road at 5:45 p.m. Saturday when he lost control, ran off the roadway, and went into a yard, hitting a parked vehicle in the driveway. The pickup truck then went into a ditch, coming to rest on the passenger side.

Ledezma-Trejo’s passenger, identified as Vidal Trejo-Gonzalez, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Ledezma-Trejo showed signs of impairment at the scene. He had an obvious smell of alcohol, appeared unsteady on his feet and had watery, bloodshot eyes, according to police.

He was also charged with reckless endangerment and driving without a license.