NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a 26-year-old man with vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault, and recklessness stemming from a deadly 2021 crash on Whites Creek Pike.

Police say Tamaricus Tanner was driving his 2017 Jeep Patriot north on Whites Creek Pike near Old Clarksville Pike in November 2021 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crashing into a rock embankment.

Tanner’s backseat passenger, 26-year-old Parker McCorvey, was critically injured and died days later. Tanner and three other passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, Tanner’s blood alcohol level on the day of the crash was .10, above the legal limit of .08.

He is jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond.