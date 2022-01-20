NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged in connection with two vehicle break-ins in East Nashville involving stolen credit cards.

Police say 26-year-old Emmanuel Easley broke into two vehicles in Shelby Park, stole credit cards and used them at an area business. He was arrested at the Kirkpatrick Park apartments on Sylvan Street Thursday.

Easley is charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and 14 counts of identity theft related to auto break-ins on December 13 at the Shelby Park dog park and December 8 at the Shelby Bottoms Greenway.

He also has prior convictions for identity theft, criminal simulation and felony theft in Davidson and Rutherford counties, according to police.