NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man woke up in jail Friday morning after allegedly threatening to shoot and kill a man on Broadway.

Metro Police intervened after Richard Libero, 30, was escorted out of a honky tonk on Broadway.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The victim told police Liberio approached him and threatened to shoot him and said “Are you ready to die tonight,” according to the arrest warrant.

Witnesses and the victim told police the man appeared to reach into his waist to grab something.

The victim and witnesses stated to police they could see a pocket knife near Liberio’s right pants pocket.

Once Liberio moved his shirt, the victim told police he saw grip of a handgun.

The victim told police he felt his life was in danger.

Liberio is charged with felony aggravated assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication and weapon possession with a bond total of $29,100.