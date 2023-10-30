NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man has been charged with vandalism and accused of applying black tape to the lenses of campus security cameras at Vanderbilt University.

Vanderbilt University reported cameras located at the Kappa Delta house, Kappa Alpha house, the National Panhellenic Council house, Euclid and Delphi were covered the night of Saturday, June 4.

(Courtesy: Vanderbilt University)

(Courtesy: Vanderbilt University)

(Courtesy: Vanderbilt University)

(Courtesy: Vanderbilt University)

According to court documents, the suspect was seen on video getting a white pole from a dumpster near the houses and used it to place the tape over the cameras. A Vanderbilt officer reportedly found a broken shower rod on the ground the next day and four fingerprints were found on the pole.

Metro police reported the fingerprints were processed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which led to the identification of the suspect on Oct. 24.

Investigators determined the man had no affiliation with the university as an employee or student.

He was questioned on Thursday, Oct. 26 and told investigators he remembered walking through campus but denied any knowledge of the cameras being vandalized, according to an affidavit. He reportedly said he did not know what he was thinking and was not trying to scare anyone.

He was booked into the Metro jail Friday and charged with nine misdemeanor counts of vandalism and one count of trespassing. His bond was set at $19,000 and he has since been released.

The camera lenses were restored and are now functioning properly.