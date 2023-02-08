NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck and resulted in a man’s arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers found a stolen 2019 Ram 1500 in the parking lot of the Kroger located on Gallatin Pike Tuesday. The truck had reportedly been taken from the Beaman Motor Company during a test drive earlier in the day.

Nehemiah Hardaway (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Once the truck was found, investigators began surveilling it by helicopter and saw the driver of the truck, identified as 41-year-old Nehemiah Hardaway, drive it to a house on Jones Avenue, according to Metro police.

Hardaway then began taking bags to the truck from the home. Officials said he then got back in the truck and drove it to a business in the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike, parked behind the location and then walked into a liquor store next door.

When he walked out of the liquor store, officers moved in and took him into custody without incident.

Hardaway has been charged with vehicle theft. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $35,000 bond.