NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An 18 and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager at a bank off West End Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The teen was injured when he was shot twice in the chest in the parking lot of the FirstBank location at West End Avenue and 19th Avenue South just before 2 p.m.

Metro police reported the 16-year-old victim arrived outside the bank in a Toyota Camry with four other people in the car.

The victim then withdrew several hundred dollars from the ATM and was shot in back and stomach while walking back to the car, according to Metro police. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to Metro police, the victim fell to the ground, pulled out a pistol and fired three shots at the Camry. The car then drove forward into the side of the bank before driving away.

Officers later located the Camry parked at a home in the 3400 block of Tisdall Drive. The 17-year-old, who matched the description of one of the suspects, was arrested there, according to Metro police.

A witness identified the shooter as Lawrence Keeton, who was later located at a home in the Bellshire area on Meadow Court, and said Keeton shot the victim while attempting to rob him.

Metro police reported a search warrant executed at the Meadow Court residence resulted in the seizure of two pistols, two rifles, firearm accessories, ammunition, and small amounts of marijuana, suspected heroin and suspected fentanyl.

Keeton reportedly told investigators he shot the teen in self-defense. He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Keeton is being held without bond. The 17-year-old is in custody at juvenile detention.