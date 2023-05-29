NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was arrested over the weekend and now faces a slew of charges for shining a laser at a Metro Nashville Police helicopter, officials said.

On Sunday, May 28, a Metro police helicopter was tracking a large group of vehicles on Corporate Drive off Briley Parkway near BNA. While observing the scene, a driver of one of the vehicles was seen — and video recorded — shining a laser at the police helicopter.

An arrest affidavit states the helicopter tracked the vehicle from Corporate Drive all the way to a Thorton’s gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The police helicopter then observed the driver — identified as 21-year-old Jacob Derryberry — move from the driver’s side to the passenger side of the vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, officers said they found Derryberry with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

An arrest report said officers then searched the vehicle and found a laser attached to a BB gun. After reviewing surveillance footage, Metro police confirmed that it was the laser Derryberry used to shine at the helicopter.

Officials reported that Derryberry was driving on a suspended license during the incident, drove the vehicle to a street racing event and drove recklessly while having minors in the car.

He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on an officer with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Metro Jail on a $55,000 bond.