NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing felony charges after Metro police documents show he forced a victim to have sex for money.
Human trafficking detectives responded to the Hotel Preston on Briley Parkway in Donelson Wednesday where they spoke with the victim.
Metro police reported the victim told detectives 45-year-old Tony Williams forced her to have sex for money.
Williams is accused of creating ads on the internet for sex and taking 100% of the money.
No additional information was immediately released.
