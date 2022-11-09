NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 40-year-old man has been charged with selling narcotics at a park in West Nashville.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reportedly observed Joseph Franklin, 40, make several hand-to-hand transactions near the entrance of Brookmeade Park on Tuesday.

Officers said they saw individual who made a transaction with Franklin snorting something up his nose a short time later.

Joseph Franklin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After witnessing Franklin make another transaction in the park, he was soon stopped by detectives.

During the initial conversation, Franklin reportedly told police he had a pistol in his right pocket. As detectives retrieved the pistol, they found a pill bottle and several individually-wrapped plastic baggies that contained a white-powdery substance, according to Metro police.

Police determined the drugs to be 8.8 grams of fentanyl, 7.8 grams of heroin and 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, according to an affidavit.

Franklin was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony possession of a firearm with intent and multiple charges of narcotics possession.