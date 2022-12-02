NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.

Metro Police responded to an armed robbery call Thursday after the victim reported being robbed by friends he was previously been in jail with.

The victim showed officers a photo of Micah Crawley, 20, and described the car they were previously riding around in together before the robbery happened. The victim said they were in a black Nissan Sentra, according to an arrest document.

Before the robbery, the victim told police the group first made a stop at parking garage near James A. Cayce homes in East Nashville.

After leaving there, the group travelled to an apartment complex near South 9th and 10th streets where the victim said he was robbed.

Metro police reported the victim said Crawley and two other suspects pulled out guns, took $300 cash then chased after him as he ran away.

By using video surveillance, officers found the car that matched the description and Crawley was taken into jail.

Crawley was booked into the Metro jail on a felony aggravated robbery charge with a $100,000 bond.