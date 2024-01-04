NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man was taken into custody in Nashville Wednesday and charged with the rape of a child from 2020 through 2023.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported Hector Cantillano was arrested after a lengthy investigation.

The victim, who is now a teenager, told officers the abuse began in April 2020. Multiple witnesses supported the victim’s claims, according to an arrest warrant.

When confronted, Cantillano reportedly told a witness he was unsure of what happened because he was drunk.

Cantillano was booked into the Metro jail and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and three counts of child rape. His bond was set at $150,000.