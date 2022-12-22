DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reported pulled a knife during a parking dispute.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told Metro officers he was about to leave his location, when Tyrone Miller, 64, approached him upset after he parked near his mailbox.

Tyrone Miller (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim told officers Miller made threats before going back inside to grab a knife. He returned saying, “I will stab you” and “I will kill you,” the victim told police, as reported in an arrest warrant.

The arrest report stated Miller eventually left the location, but police found him a short time later when he returned.

Metro police said Miller appeared to be intoxicated before being arrested for aggravated assault. Officers said they found the knife the victim described and it was turned over as evidence.

Miller was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, and has a bond total of $10,500.