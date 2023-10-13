NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with murder for the second time this week.

Metro police said 31-year-old Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia was arrested for the death of Brandon Rivas-Noriega, whose mother reported him missing earlier this month.

According to police, Rivas-Noriega was last seen driving his mother’s 2015 Ford Focus on Tuesday, Oct. 3. He was reported missing Thursday, Oct. 5 after the family received messages from him saying he was in trouble and needed money.

As detectives investigated Rivas-Noriega’s disappearance, they learned he frequented a home in the 4600 block of Fanning Drive in Antioch.

Officers searched the home Monday, Oct. 9, and found the owners manual for a Ford Focus, Rivas-Noriega’s driver’s license, and paperwork for property at a home in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road in Antioch, according to investigators.

Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said detectives went to the home on Rural Hill Road and found the Ford Focus parked behind an abandoned trailer. Decomposing human remains were discovered in the car’s trunk and an autopsy confirmed the remains were those of Rivas-Noriega. Several tattoos had reportedly been cut away from his body.

Authorities have since determined Rivas-Noriega died after being shot multiple times.

Investigators believe Castro-Garcia shot Rivas-Noriega inside the Fanning Drive home and he has since been charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, authorities charged Castro-Garcia with criminal homicide for the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez, whose body was found on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in the trunk of a car that had been set on fire and left in a wooded area off Franklin Limestone Drive.

Police said Castro-Garcia is from Honduras and had been deported from the United States twice. He is being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of a $1.1 million bond.