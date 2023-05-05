ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged with felony kidnapping after an incident at a park in Antioch Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the juvenile victim was walking her dog at William A. Pitts park off Tusculum Road on just before 4 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim was walking on a trail through a section of woods when a man, later identified as Louis Martinez, approached her. The victim said he grabbed her elbow and escorted her into a wooded area.

She feared Martinez was holding a weapon because he had one hand in the front pouch of his hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators said the 27-year-old grabbed the victim’s face and kissed her on the cheek before lifting her shirt and complimenting her. The victim told Martinez she needed to take her dog to get water at a nearby pond, which is where more people in the park were located, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said Martinez took the victim’s phone and added himself to her Snapchat. He later sent her messages and a Facebook friend request, which police used to find his name and location.

Martinez was booked into the Metro jail late Thursday night on a charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor assault. He remained there Friday morning with a total bond of $76,000.