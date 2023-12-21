NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing a kidnapping charge after being accused of attacking a woman he used to date earlier this week in Davidson County.

According to a Davidson County affidavit, on Monday, Dec. 18, Christopher Rolando Cox arrived at the victim’s home, entered using a key she had previously given him, and started banging on her bedroom door while yelling at her.

After opening the door, Cox reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck and started squeezing, causing her to have trouble breathing. Then, officials said Cox demanded the money he had given the victim in the past.

Once the victim broke free from Cox, she turned to get the money, but Cox allegedly grabbed her hair and yanked her toward him. The victim freed herself again and retrieved her wallet, only to have Cox grab the wallet’s chain, pull the victim toward him, and push her away, causing her to fall to the ground, per the court documents.

According to authorities, Cox pulled a firearm from his waistband and began waving it around while yelling at the victim, saying, “This is a hostage situation.”

“In fear, the victim sat on her bed and curled into a ball asking the suspect what he wanted. The suspect continued to yell at her and accused her of cheating on him while he was waving the gun around and stated that he would kill her and choke her out,” the affidavit says. “The victim was in fear for her safety and stated she did not feel like she was free to leave the room.”

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old man was booked into the Downtown Detention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping involving a threat to use a deadly weapon and/or possession of a deadly weapon. Cox is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.