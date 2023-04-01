NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin man was taken into custody Friday night as Nashville authorities work to combat street racing and dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), 21-year-old Keller S. Moore was arrested on five counts of inciting a riot.

Authorities said Moore is accused of organizing and promoting car meets through social media, which drew hundreds of people to various parking lots around Nashville where burnouts and other dangerous driving activities would take place.

However, none of the property owners gave permission for their lots to be used for these events, where burnouts and other dangerous driving activities happened, officials said.

The department said its Traffic Division, in consultation with the Vehicle Crimes Section of the District Attorney’s Office, swore out five arrest warrants against Moore, each of which covers a separate incident from the past 11 months:

May 13, 2022: Moore allegedly used social media to organize and promote a car meet in the Nissan Stadium parking lots.

After the group gained access to several stadium lots — including ones that were closed off — approximately 1,000 vehicles arrived, with some doing burnouts and donuts, which posed a serious danger to attendees, police said.

Law enforcement used both ground and air units to disperse the crowd.

According to authorities, several hundred people gathered in the state-owned parking lot, with members of the group taking over intersections and performing burnouts, donuts, and slides with their vehicles at the intersections of Nelson Merry Street and 10th Circle North, and Kelly M. Smith Way and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

The crowd also blocked roadways, which prevented police from entering the area.

Officials said law enforcement responded to the location following a report of at least 100 people gathering there.

Numerous vehicles were performing burnouts and donuts, damaging the parking lot with tire marks, according to MNPD. However, three of drivers fled from police that night.

The property manager confirmed to law enforcement that Moore did not have permission to use the parking lot.

Due to a large crowd on the property — which was newly renovated and for sale — MNPD said officers from the Midtown Hills Precinct responded to the parking lot.

Multiple vehicles damaged the parking lot by leaving tire marks when they were doing burnouts, authorities said. There was also an oil spill.

The property’s real estate agent, who called police that night, reportedly said neither Moore nor anyone else had permission to be there.

Out of the estimated 300 to 400 vehicles that arrived, several of them reportedly performed burnouts and donuts in the lot, posing a risk to others on the property.

The MNPD said Moore surrendered on the outstanding warrants at the Downtown Detention Center on Friday, March 31, with his bond set at $7,500 by a judicial commissioner.

Meanwhile, according to officials, Tennessee Highway Patrol is helping MNPD’s Traffic Division with this street racing enforcement initiative.