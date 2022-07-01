NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer late last month.

Richard Bridges, 52, is accused of impersonating a police officer June 22 when he confronted another motorist on Brick Church Pike.

Metro Nashville Police say Bridges was traveling the road when he activated red and blue lights on his white Ford Taurus, causing another driver in front of him to pull over. The female driver, traveling with her husband and child, stopped, believing she was being pulled over by law enforcement.

Bridges reportedly yelled at her for pulling out in front of him. She said she didn’t see him coming and asked if she would receive a ticket.

After Bridges left the scene, the woman took a picture of his license plate after realizing he was likely not a police officer. She then reported the incident to police.

Metro Police say Bridges admitted he activated the emergency lights on his car in order to stop the other motorist in an interview.

If convicted, Bridges faces a maximum of 11 months, 29 days in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.