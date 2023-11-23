NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted criminal homicide after police say he shot at a driver on Briley Parkway.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. near the McGavock Pike exit on Briley Parkway.

According to court documents, the driver entered onto Briley Parkway from Gallatin Pike in Madison where two lanes merge into one.

The victim told officers he moved to prevent another vehicle from overtaking his, which is when he heard five loud pops later determined to be gunshots.

The gunman fired again as the driver moved to the shoulder to get away from the gunfire and exited onto McGavock Pike, according to an arrest warrant.

The vehicle was hit twice. Metro police reported the victim called 911 for help and the dispatcher could hear gunfire over the phone.

A nearby officer tracked the suspected vehicle to South Nashville where a passenger identified as Douglas Alberto Angel Castillo reportedly admitted to firing eight shots at the victim.

Castillo was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and felony weapon possession. His bond was set at $350,000.