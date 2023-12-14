GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man was charged with felony drug possession after he was found passed out a RiverGate Mall in Goodlettsville, according to police.

Metro police officers responded to the mall on Gallatin Pike on Wednesday in reference to an intoxicated man armed with a weapon.

Officers found Ryan Starks passed out on a chair, according to an affidavit, which noted a ripped plastic bag at Starks’ feet, a white powdery substance on his phone and folded dollar bills containing a white powdery substance on the ground.

Metro police reported officers spotted a firearm in the inner left pocket of Starks’ jacket.

After completing a search of Stark’s backpack, police discovered 137 grams of marijuana, 148.2 grams of methamphetamine, 57 pills of Alprazolam, 58 grams of powder cocaine, and 63.5 grams of crack cocaine, according to the arrest report.

The drugs were all in separate packaging consistent with intent for sale and not personal use, according to Metro police

In the arrest report police said they are awaiting further lab testing on an unknown substance, believed to be heroin.

Starks was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony weapon possession. His bond was set at $147,000.