NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with homicide after after he reportedly shot and killed a security guard outside the Frugal MacDoogal liquor store.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on Thursday, June 2, agents along with Metro police officers responded to the liquor store, located in the 700 block of Division Street, to investigate a shooting.

During the investigation it was determined Robert Meek, a security guard at the store, got into a physical altercation with a man, identified as 40-year-old Randy Levi, who had been creating a disturbance in the parking lot. During the struggle, Levi was able to take Meek’s gun and used it to shoot and kill him, investigators say.

Levi, who is homeless, then went into the store while still carrying the gun.

Three Metro officers found Levi inside and ordered him to drop the gun. Levi then reportedly fired at the officers, causing them to return fire, hitting Levi. He was then taken to a Nashville hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Levi was released from the hospital late Friday afternoon and was served with warrants charging him with one count of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted criminal homicide, according to investigators.

He was booked into the Davidson County Jail and bond was set at $1,450,000.