NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide for his connection to a deadly shooting that occurred at a park in East Nashville late last month.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, officers with the Metro Police Nashville Police Department responded to a parking lot on Shelby Avenue North near South 20th Street after receiving reports about a man who was lying on the ground.

Authorities reported that officers found 29-year-old Keiahtee Terrell dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy area near the parking lot.

Detectives then launched a homicide investigation, where it was learned that on the night of the shooting Oct. 21, Terrell and three friends drove to the tennis courts in Shelby Park after he reportedly agreed to meet 33-year-old Marcus Gurley to engage in a fight.

The investigation revealed that during the fight, both men fell to the ground. Witnesses allegedly told officers that when both got up, Gurley allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Terrell multiple times.

According to Metro police, a person out walking located Terrell early Sunday morning and contacted law enforcement.

Gurley was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide. In addition, the 33-year-old was also charged on an unrelated order of protection/restraining order violation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Gurley was added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives” list. He remains in Metro Jail on a $104,500 bond.

No other information was immediately released.