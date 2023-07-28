NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly chasing a contractor at a chain restaurant with a knife.

Metro police responded to an aggravated assault call at the Red Robin on Charlotte Pike Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers met the victim who told them a man, later identified as Kalop Chicola, tried to stab him, according to the arrest report.

The victim told police he was pressure washing the sidewalk at the Red Robin when he asked Chicola to move. The victim is an employee of a Tennessee based pressure washing company.

Chicola became upset and balled his fist up as if he was going to fight before pulling a knife and charging at the victim with the blade extended, according to the arrest report.

The victim told police he feared for his life and ran to a truck and got inside.

Chicola stabbed an area near the side view mirror and also stabbed the small engine on his power washing truck, according to the arrest report.

Police located Chicola at a nearby department store and found the pocket knife in his possession, according to the affidavit.

Chicola was booked into the Metro jail and is facing a felony aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon.