NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a man accused of breaking into cars at an apartment complex in MetroCenter.

The incident was reported Wednesday, Jan. 3, on Great Circle Road just north of downtown Nashville.

Officers said they responded to a burglary call after a witness reported two men were breaking into a truck in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they said they found one man identified as Shawn Wood, 30, in between two cars with a duffle bag.

According to an affidavit, Wood told officers he was there visiting his sister, although he did not know which apartment she lived in.

Wood was found to be in possession of two guns and tools commonly used to break in to cars, per the arrest report.

Officers located three vehicles with smashed windows, according to the affidavit. Two were located on the apartment complex property and one was located next to the complex.

Police said Wood is a convicted felon for burglary dating years back.

Wood was booked into the Metro jail facing new burglary charges with a bond set at $57,000.