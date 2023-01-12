NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police responded to a break-in at a short-term rental at an East Nashville short-term rental property.

It happened at a residence on Douglas Avenue on Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant.

When police arrived, they found the location secure, but the owner said she heard someone trying to break-in.

As officers were investigating, police said they heard noises coming from a nearby unit, a place they stated was recently involved in a criminal investigation. The arrest report didn’t indicate which criminal investigation Metro police were referring to at the unit.

Charles Sherrill (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

News 2 recently reported two people were arrested in a deadly shooting, robbery at a short-term rental in East Nashville. It’s unclear if this happened at the same rental property or if the two are connected.

In a unit next door, police made entry as the door was unsecured, according to the arrest report.

Inside the unit, Police found 61-year-old Charles Sherrill at the top of the stairs on the second floor of the location.

Police said Sherrill complied with their orders to surrender and was taken into custody. Officers found him with two TV remotes and tools that could be used to remove TV’s, according to arrest documents.

While talking to police, Sherrill admitted to detectives he removed a television from the wall and wrapped it in an orange blanket.

The manager for the location told officers Sherrill damaged the wall of the residence while forcibly removing the television from the wall.

Sherrill charged with aggerated burglary among others chargers with a bond total of $17,500.